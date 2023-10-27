Tiruchi District Central Library to hold free model test for TNPSC Group IV exam candidates

October 27, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - TIRUCHI

Free model tests for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV competitive exam will be held on October 30 on the District Central Library premises on West Boulevard Road. According to an official statement, the free test, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday, will be conducted in collaboration with N.R. I.A.S Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club and will cover the Tamil language portions of old and new Class 6 and Class 7 syllabi. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. For details, interested candidates can call 9344754036.