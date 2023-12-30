ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi district administration calls for applications to conduct jallikattu in 2024

December 30, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district administration has called for applications from the organisers to conduct jallikattu, the popular bull-taming sport closely associated with Tamil culture, in 2024 to avoid last minute rush and to make necessary arrangements.

According to a press release, the organisers of jallikattu should submit application forms to the district administration for conducting the sport at least 20 days before schedule. The district administration has urged the jallikattu organisers to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations in conducting the sport as notified in the Government Order of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries in 2017.

In a statement, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said jallikattu should be conducted only with prior approval of the district administration in those villages notified by the State government. The Collector warned of criminal action against those conducting jallikattu without getting due approval from the district administration.

