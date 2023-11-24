Tiruchi Cyber Crime Police book former DGP R. Natraj for spreading false information against CM Stalin

November 24, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi District Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against Mr. Natraj on charges of spreading false allegations and misinformation against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the State government on social media and online messaging platforms.

The case was registered based on a complaint from Sheela, deputy organiser, DMK Advocate’s Wing, Tiruchi Central District. According to police sources, the complainant alleged that Mr. Natraj, also a former AIADMK MLA, had made a false claim that “thousands of temples in Tamil Nadu had been destroyed with the support of the police in the last two years.” The post was made with an ulterior motive of bringing disrepute to the State government and instigating communal unrest, she said.

Mr. Natraj had also shared a message on a WhatsApp group with a screenshot, purportedly from a news channel, claiming the Chief Minister had said that the DMK did not want to emerge victorious if it had to depend on the votes of Hindus and the party had not degraded itself to that extent, the complainant said in her petition to V. Varun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi.

A case has been registered on the charges of promoting enmity between different groups of people, provoking breach of peace and inciting the public under Sections 153 A, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(c), 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 D of the Information Technology Act.