Tiruchi court grants conditional bail for five supporters of K N Nehru

March 28, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Tiruchi on Monday granted conditional bail to five supporters of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, who were arrested recently for barging into a police station in the city and attacking the loyalists of DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva.

The court directed the accused — Khajamalai Vijay, T. Muthuselvam, V. Ramadoss, — all Tiruchi Corporation councillors, Andhanallur union president Durairaj and DMK Ponnagar representative Tirupathi to stay in Madurai and sign at the Thallakulam police station at 5 p.m., daily.

Police arrested them on March 15 after they barged into the Sessions Court police station and attacked the loyalists of Mr. Siva. A case was booked against them and they were remanded in Tiruchi Central Prison. Earlier, their bail pleas were rejected twice by the Judicial Magistrate Court - II at Tiruchi.

ADVERTISEMENT