HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi court grants conditional bail for five supporters of K N Nehru

March 28, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Tiruchi on Monday granted conditional bail to five supporters of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, who were arrested recently for barging into a police station in the city and attacking the loyalists of DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva.

The court directed the accused — Khajamalai Vijay, T. Muthuselvam, V. Ramadoss, — all Tiruchi Corporation councillors, Andhanallur union president Durairaj and DMK Ponnagar representative Tirupathi to stay in Madurai and sign at the Thallakulam police station at 5 p.m., daily.

Police arrested them on March 15 after they barged into the Sessions Court police station and attacked the loyalists of Mr. Siva. A case was booked against them and they were remanded in Tiruchi Central Prison. Earlier, their bail pleas were rejected twice by the Judicial Magistrate Court - II at Tiruchi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.