Tiruchi court grants bail to Felix Gerald

Tiruchi Additional Mahila court granted bail to Felix Gerald, editor and owner of Redpix 24x7 YouTube channel, on Wednesday.

Police arrested the YouTuber based on a complaint filed by Musiri Deputy Superintendent of Police M.A. Yasmin against ‘Savukku’ Shankar for allegedly making derogatory statements about women police personnel during an interview to the channel.

Earlier, Mr. Felix, who was cited as the second accused in the case, was remanded in judicial custody till May 27 by the court. Based on a bail plea filed by Felix, Additional Mahila court Judge D. Jeyapradha, granted the bail .

For the next six months, Felix would have to sign in the district cyber crime office on 1st and 15th of every month and two persons should give surety worth ₹20,000 each, the court directed.

As another case was pending against Felix in the Coimbatore district, he could be released only after a bail was granted there as well, sources said.