GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tiruchi court grants bail to Felix Gerald

Published - May 22, 2024 07:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Additional Mahila court granted bail to Felix Gerald, editor and owner of Redpix 24x7 YouTube channel, on Wednesday.

Police arrested the YouTuber based on a complaint filed by Musiri Deputy Superintendent of Police M.A. Yasmin against ‘Savukku’ Shankar for allegedly making derogatory statements about women police personnel during an interview to the channel.

Earlier, Mr. Felix, who was cited as the second accused in the case, was remanded in judicial custody till May 27 by the court. Based on a bail plea filed by Felix, Additional Mahila court Judge D. Jeyapradha, granted the bail .

For the next six months, Felix would have to sign in the district cyber crime office on 1st and 15th of every month and two persons should give surety worth ₹20,000 each, the court directed.

As another case was pending against Felix in the Coimbatore district, he could be released only after a bail was granted there as well, sources said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.