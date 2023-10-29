Tiruchi court acquits 16 persons accused in seizure of unaccounted money during Assembly elections

October 29, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Additional District Court-I in Tiruchi on Friday acquitted 16 persons accused in the case relating to the seizure of ₹1 crore of unaccounted for cash by a flying squad near Tiruchi in the run up to the 2021 Assembly elections.

The flying squad seized the cash that was found inside a gunny bag near the Pettavaithalai check post in Tiruchi district on March 23, 2021. It was suspected that the money was being transported for distribution to voters. The cash was subsequently handed over to the Income Tax authorities.

Four persons, who were travelling in a car, the car owner and his relative, who were called for an inquiry by the police, had claimed that a 10-member gang had intercepted the car and taken away two bags of cash. One of the four occupants of the car had thrown away another bag containing about ₹1 crore in the bushy area nearby, which was seized by the flying squad. The Pettavaithalai police had registered a case against the 16 persons.

However, during trial, six persons had retracted their earlier statements and maintained that the cash did not belong to them. The First Additional District Judge, who heard the case, acquitted the 16 accused on Friday.