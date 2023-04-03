Tiruchi Corporation’s Smart City Mission projects fall behind schedule  

April 03, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With most of the Smart City Mission projects dragging beyond their scheduled completion date, the Tiruchi Corporation has extended the deadline and expects to complete the pending projects by May 2023.

Out of the 83 projects proposed for ₹965 crore in the city under the Smart City Mission, the civic body is yet to complete 26 of them, including the drinking water supply and underground drainage network improvement. While March 2023 was the initial deadline to commission the pending projects, the civic body has revised the deadline as they are still in different phases of execution.

The deadline for drinking water and underground drainage projects are extended till June, and other infrastructure projects would be commissioned by May. The Corporation is expediting the construction of a multi-level car parking facility on WB Road and vegetable market near EB Road which would be completed within this month.

“Works are in full swing, and the contractors have been instructed to expedite the civil work. We have made some modifications to complete the projects soon,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to the officials, the fish and meat market with a cold storage facility in Gandhi market, Heritage park on Butterworth Road, the commercial complex in Puthur, and a multi-level car parking on Kaliammankoil street are to be completed by May. In order to complete the project, Corporation has already suspended a floor each on the multi-level car parking on WB Road and Puthur commercial complex.

Though most of the projects were supposed to be completed by 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic, cost escalation of raw materials and fund crunch were cited as the reasons for poor progress. “After the pandemic, the project design was changed causing additional expenses and challenges in sourcing workers to carry out the construction was also a reason for the delay,” he added.

Meanwhile, work on the knowledge and study centres coming up in Palakkarai and Cantonment are in their final stages, and completed projects such as the STEM park in Srirangam and a light and sound show in Teppakulam are awaiting commissioning.