Tiruchi Corporation’s only higher secondary school records 100% pass in Plus Two exams

May 08, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation Higher Secondary School on East Boulevard Road has secured 100% pass in the Plus Two public examinations, the results of which were released on Monday.

All the 25 students – 12 girls and 13 boys – of the Corporation Higher Secondary School on East Boulevard Road who appeared for the examination have cleared it and made the school regain its glory of securing 100% results in the past few years after a slip to 92% last year.

K. Subramani emerged as a school topper by securing 493 out of 600 marks. Subramani lost his parents at a young age and has been under the care of his elder brother, a daily wage labourer in Gandhi Market. He said he wants to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

R. Gayathri, the second of five children in a family whose parents are conservancy workers, secured 492 marks and wants to pursue higher education in Computer Science Engineering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many students who enrolled in the school are from poor economic backgrounds, which force them to take up menial jobs to satisfy their family needs. This hinders their education and increases absenteeism. Out of the 36 students enrolled for class 12 in the academic year 2022-23, only 25 of them were able to make it to the examinations by regularly coming to school, said S. Gomathi, who teaches Maths in the school.

The school was upgraded to a Higher Secondary School in 2009, making it the only Corporation school to provide Higher Secondary Education in Tiruchi. Currently, the school has been functioning with 242 students and 17 teachers and requires three additional classrooms and a library, said R. Ramakrishnan, Headmaster of the school.