Food bank initiative hits a roadblock

Tiruchi Corporation’s initiative to feed the hungry through a food bank has hit a roadblock, as it has been unable to mobilise money or donors to stock the shelves.

Named Akshaya Pathiram, the food bank is situated next to the ‘Wall of Happiness,’ a clothing donation initiative of the civic body.

“The wall is filled to the brim. However, the fridge and the shelves remain empty,” said a visitor.

“The food storage was full during its inauguration in September. However, after a week or so, it has been unused,” he said.

Visitors to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital are frequent users of the facilities, he added.

The civic body, noticing the lack of patrons, approached hotels, bakeries and other food production units. “Only biscuits, fruits and baked goods are accepted at the food bank. We decided not to allow cooked food as it is difficult to determine its freshness,” a senior official said.

However, hotels and bakeries are only willing to donate cooked food, he added.

By laying down norms, the civic body has discouraged donors, K. Muthu, another visitor said.

“Especially during the festival season and the recent wedding season, several people would have been willing to donate had they accepted cooked food. In Chennai and Coimbatore, where similar initiatives are taken up, they allow cooked food but have appointed a guard to check freshness,” he pointed out.