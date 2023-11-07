Tiruchi Corporation yet to find solution to open drainage issue in parts of Srirangam

November 07, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Tiruchi Corporation is yet to find a solution to the open drainage issue around Sri Ranganathaswami Temple in Srirangam.

The civic body left out North Uthira Street, South Uthira Street, West Uthira Street, East Uthira Street, North Chithirai Street, South Chithirai Street, West Chithirai Street and East Chithrai Street, among others, when Srirangam was brought under the underground sewerage network between 1997 and 2003. Areas under the erstwhile Srirangam Municipality such as Thiruvanaikoil, Ganapathy Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Burma Colony, Gandhi Road and some parts of Srirangam were covered then. However, streets on which the temple cars (ther) of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple are taken were left out.

This left the residents with the old system of letting domestic sewage in open drains. They invariably use the Aaradi Sandu (six-foot lane) to discharge domestic sewage. Some others prefer soak pits, double pits and septic tanks. There are others who let out domestic sewage on roadside open drainages too. The residents face inconvenience during the rainy season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sewage let out by about 1,500 households and commercial establishments around the temple were discharged in a pond adjacent to Panchakarai Road. However, the pond land was used to construct Yatri Nivas and Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements when former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was elected to the State Assembly from Srirangam in 2011. Since then, the system of discharge of domestic waste is facing strain, although it is let into the Kollidam river.

Pointing out the troubles being faced by them due to discharge of sewage in open drains, the residents have been urging the Corporation to bring all left-out areas in Srirangam under UGD coverage. Though the civic body has agreed in principle to the demand, it is yet to implement it

V. Jawahar, Councillor representing Ward 2 and a local resident, said the temple town, which attracted thousands of pilgrims, could not afford to discharge sewage in open drains. It should have a proper UGD network.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan had personally visited the areas to study the issue. The Corporation should take a decision early to find a solution to the issue, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.