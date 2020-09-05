Tiruchi Corporation yet to begin desilting of storm water drains

TIRUCHI

05 September 2020 20:21 IST

With the northeast monsoon just a month away, Tiruchi Corporation is yet to start the annual exercise of desilting storm water drains in the city.

The city is vulnerable to flooding and water inundation during monsoon season. In the absence of periodical maintenance to remove litter and accumulated waste, open drains invariably overflow in the monsoon season and many roads get inundated.

Advertising

Advertising

The northeast monsoon, set to begin in October, brings more than 50% of the city’s annual rainfall. Ahead of the monsoon, the civic body generally carries out a special exercise of desilting of major and minor storm water drains in August and September. It is aimed at removing clogs and silt so as to prevent flooding in the city. This year, the exercise has not started yet.

Several drains such as Rettai Vaical, Devadhanam Vaical and other open drains on Puthur-Woraiyur road, Thillai Nagar 80 Feet Road, Lawsons Road and other places are among those clogged with waste including plastics and accumulated silt.

Several traders also dump vegetable and fruits in open drains at various spots, which affects the free flow of drains.

M. Sekaran, member, District Road Safety Council, says that absence of a regular cleaning mechanism has resulted in choking of storm water drains at various places. Major drains and irrigation canals, including Thennur Rettai Vaical, have been encroached for so long, thereby severely affecting the flow. Before the onset off monsoon, the Corporation should clean all irrigation canals and open drains to prevent flooding.

When contacted, a senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the civic body was engaged in the construction of smart drains at ₹39.45 crore. Out of 43 smart drain works, 26 had already been started.

Similarly, construction of retaining walls and development of open drains had been taken up at a cost of ₹23.58 crore. Out of 25 works, seven were underway.

Smart storm water drains on West Boulevard Road (Theppakulam post office to R.R. Sabha), Kaliamman Temple Street, Sankaran Pillai Road, Puthur Main Road, Thillai Main Road, Annamalai Nagar Main Road and Virupachipuram Vaical were covered under the smart drain and open drain development projects. Silt would be cleared from the canals during construction.

Desilting of other open drains and canals would be taken up shortly to ensure there was no major water inundation in the city during the rainy season, the official said.