Tiruchi Corporation warns public against false message regarding scholarships

Published - May 16, 2024 09:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Corporation has issued a warning against those spreading false messages via social networking apps stating that the application form to avail a scholarship of ₹10,000 and ₹25,000 for students who secured above 75% marks in SSLC and 85% in Class 12 respectively, is being issued in its office.

According to a Corporation press release, the fake message stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated the scholarships under the name of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

The message claimed to be a High Court order No. WP (MD) NO.20559/2015. When verified, the order is related to a temple festival in Marungapuri taluk of Tiruchi district, the release said. 

Following this, Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan has warned of severe action against those spreading such false news. 

