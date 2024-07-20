Tiruchi Corporation uses precast culverts to speed up work on storm-water drain

The Tiruchi Corporation has started the redevelopment of storm-water drains using reinforced cement concrete (RCC) precast box culverts to speed up work in the city.

Following a satisfactory trial, the civic body has begun to utilise precast box culverts on wide residential roads in all the five zones. The method is said to be easy and less time consuming.

Precast concrete box culverts were installed in Ward 58 in Zone IV at Gandhi Nagar and Anbu Nagar Main Road in Crawford last month. The work was completed within a day while the conventional method of constructing culverts would take more than a week.

The civic body is executing the work in areas where the underground drainage (UGD) project is completed. Similar precast drains were installed at Anna Nagar, Ponnagar, Rajaram Salai, and Tiruverumbur.

Precast culverts are being used on roads where two storm-water drains intersect. The concrete box culvert measuring about 1.2 metres is being used for the project.

Instead of the conventional method, which involves suspending vehicular movement for days, the civic body used precast box culverts as it would take less than a day. “The precast culverts are highly durable and very less time-consuming. There is no need for diverting vehicular traffic as well which makes the process easy. This method would be implemented in viable areas,” said a senior Corporation official.

However, residents complain that the precast culverts have increased the height of the road, making the low-lying cross streets.

Meanwhile, the civic body has identified faulty stormwater drains in residential areas and is taking up construction and maintenance work. Earlier, a survey was conducted to identify streets, which lack storm-water drains in the city.

