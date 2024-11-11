Tiruchi Corporation to take up survey of areas without storm-water drains

Tiruchi Corporation has taken steps to identify areas in the city that lack storm-water drains and to construct new structures to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

Following demands, the civic body planned to identify the streets, especially in residential areas, where storm-water drains are absent or damaged and uncovered. Storm-water drains would be constructed for a length of 52 km in all 65 wards in the city at a cost of ₹32.50 crore under the Corporation’s General Funds 2024-25. Each ward had been allocated ₹50 lakh for the project.

According to sources, the officials are actively engaged in addressing the absence of storm-water drains as well as the claims that contractors failed to include designated spaces for drains while relaying roads.

Junior engineers in all five zones had been instructed to carry out the study to identify areas without stormwater drains in their division. “Councillors have given a list of streets that lack drains and streets that need repair in their respective wards. Those areas would be scrutinised, and the cost will be estimated soon,” said a senior Corporation official.

The drains will have filters to prevent solid waste from entering the canals and will be covered with reinforced cement concrete (RCC) slabs, which would serve as a safe pedestrian platform.

Meanwhile, the civic body had been repairing faulty storm-water drains in residential and commercial areas, and open drains that had been posing a safety threat to residents will be covered with RCC slabs in a phased manner.