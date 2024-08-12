Tiruchi Corporation to take up Phase III of bio-mining at Ariyamangalam

The Tiruchi Corporation has taken steps to commence the third phase of the bio-mining project to segregate and process accumulated solid waste at Ariyamangalam, the civic body’s biggest dump yard in Tiruchi.

A study by experts from the NIT has inferred that Ariyamangalam dump contains about 7.7 lakh cubic metres of waste, including the waste below the surface level and the remaining legacy waste. About 7 lakh tonnes of waste is expected to be removed in the final phase, which is estimated to cost ₹44.5 crore.

Preparation of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for Phase III of bio-mining is under way. A consultant has been entrusted with studying the environmental and social impact aspects of the project and is expected to submit the report within a month or two.

The project will be implemented with Swachh Bharat Mission funds. Sources said the civic body is seeking additional funding from German Development Bank, KfW, for which the assessment is under way.

“The project report is in the final stage, and we are awaiting funds from the government. Once the funds are allocated the tender will be floated,” said Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan. The process of clearing garbage through scientific recycling will be executed in the next two years.

Officials said that waste amounting to around 11 lakh cubic metres had been cleared in phases I and II of biomining. In the first phase of biomining launched in January 2019, over 7.6 lakh cubic metre of waste was removed from the dump yard at a cost of about ₹49 crore.

Phase II of the project was taken up at ₹25 crore to clear over 3.3 lakh cubic metre of waste under the Smart Cities Mission initiative. As of now, the Corporation has reclaimed around 40 acres of the 47.7 acre under the project.

Meanwhile, work on setting up a bio-CNG plant, a materials recovery facility centre, and a construction and demolition waste recycling plant at the Ariyamanagalam dump yard will commence soon.