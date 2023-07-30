Tiruchi Corporation to take over maintenance of 93.9 km of State Highways 

July 30, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to take control of 93.9 km of roads maintained by the State Highways Department under its jurisdiction for effective delivery of public utility services on time.

The State Highways Department has been maintaining the roads under its jurisdiction within the city. The civic body has been facing administrative bottlenecks while carrying out civic infrastructure development works, such as installation of underground sewerage networks and drinking water supply pipelines.

Even while carrying out minor repairs, such as plugging the damages in pipelines, the Corporation has to get approval from the authorities concerned before digging the roads which delays work progress and creates hindrances in delivering public utility services.

The Corporation Councillors had expressed concern over these administrative bottlenecks and demanded the city administration to consider taking over the maintenance of State Highways Roads running within the city limits, similar to the Greater Chennai Corporation and Coimbatore Corporation.

Accordingly, the Corporation has planned to take control of 31.4 km of State Highways Roads in the city. This includes Two stretches of Nagapattinam - Gudalur - Mysore Road; Tiruchi - Pudukottai - Aranthangi - Meemisal Road; Three stretches of Chennai - Tiruchi - Dindigul Road; Chinthamani Bypass Road; and Old Karur Road from Anna Statue to Kudamurutti check post.

A total of 21.4 km of major district roads, such as Cauvery South and Left Bank Road, Thiruverumbur to Grand Anaicut Road, Tiruchi - Kuzhumani - Jeeyapuram Road, Khajamalai - Mullipatti Road, and Kona Chathiram to Kuzhimani road via Pandamangalam, Perur will be taken over by the Corporation.

The civic body has also identified 37.2 km of 23 Other District Roads in the city to be taken over, including the Ammamandapam Road, Edamalaipattipudur Road, Keezhakalkandarkottai Road, K. Sathanur Road among others.

The Corporation Council also passed a resolution to take over these identified roads. In the next step, the civic body will initiate measures to send a detailed proposal to the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply and Director of Municipal Administration for approval, said official sources.

