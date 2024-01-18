GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Corporation to survey streets without storm-water drains

Officials say the Engineering Department of the civic body is looking into both lack of storm-water drains and allegations that contractors overlooked designated spaces for drains while relaying roads

January 18, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
The drains constructed to collect surplus rainwater and sullage from houses remain uncovered in a few residential areas in Tiruchi.

| Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi City Corporation will shortly be undertaking a survey to identify streets which lack storm-water drains in the city.

Following requests from residents and councillors, the civic body has mooted a plan to identify the streets, especially in residential areas, where there are no storm-water drains or where the drains are damaged and uncovered.

“A comprehensive survey of streets lacking drains will be conducted soon. The findings will be presented before the council for further action,” said a senior Corporation official.

Officials said the Engineering Department is actively engaged in addressing both the lack of storm-water drains and allegations that contractors overlooked designated spaces for drains while relaying roads.

Uncovered drains

The drains constructed to collect surplus rainwater and sullage from houses remain uncovered in a few residential areas, endangering the lives of the passersby and elders. Some of the residential areas in the city, where the drains were recently built, lack slabs.

“It has been a perennial problem, and we have long been seeking the closure of drains. Action should be taken to cover the open drains with slaps in order to prevent untoward incidents,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a city resident.

Residents pointed out the delays in infrastructure improvements, especially in locations such as Khajamalai, Woraiyur, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Ponmalai and inner city areas, where storm-water drains remain unaddressed for over a decade. “The civic body has not renovated the drains in these areas nor replaced the damaged slabs,” said A. Ranjan a resident of Edamalaipatti Pudur.

Earlier, the civic body announced that steps were taken to build the storm-water drain network in the city. The drains will have filters to prevent solid waste from entering the canals and will be covered with reinforced cement concrete (RCC) slabs, which will serve as a safe pedestrian platform.

