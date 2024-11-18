ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation to survey residential buildings used for commercial purposes

Published - November 18, 2024 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tax assessors will visit the property, based on data with Tangedco, and check whether the premises was used for commercial purpose

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to crack down on property tax evasion, Tiruchi Corporation has planned to carry out a survey to identify houses that have been converted for commercial usage and to revise tax for such properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Properties that have been converted to commercial use without proper tax assessments and buildings that have been under-assessed will be identified and the owners issued with notices.

Some of the houses have been converted for commercial usage but the owners were still paying at the rates for residential buildings. While many residents complained of disparity in property tax assessment, officials claimed that many properties were under-assessed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, of the 2,09,199 residential buildings in the city, around 14,427 buildings had been converted into commercial property.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials will visit the property, based on data with Tangedco, and check whether the premises had been used for a commercial venture. Tax assessors will visit such buildings to take measurements and revise the property tax.

“Once the officials ascertain that the residential building had been used for commercial purpose, they will measure the building to identify under-assessment of such property, enabling the civic body to levy tax. Notices will be issued to the owners who have defaulted on paying property tax or have under-assessed properties,” said a senior official.

Suresh Venkatachalam, president of Srirangam Nagar Nala Sangam, pointed out that it was a State-wide issue. “To address this, a monitoring authority should be appointed and the tax assessments should be reviewed for effective collection of tax,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US