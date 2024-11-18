Tiruchi Corporation to survey residential buildings used for commercial purposes

In a bid to crack down on property tax evasion, Tiruchi Corporation has planned to carry out a survey to identify houses that have been converted for commercial usage and to revise tax for such properties.

Properties that have been converted to commercial use without proper tax assessments and buildings that have been under-assessed will be identified and the owners issued with notices.

Some of the houses have been converted for commercial usage but the owners were still paying at the rates for residential buildings. While many residents complained of disparity in property tax assessment, officials claimed that many properties were under-assessed.

According to sources, of the 2,09,199 residential buildings in the city, around 14,427 buildings had been converted into commercial property.

Officials will visit the property, based on data with Tangedco, and check whether the premises had been used for a commercial venture. Tax assessors will visit such buildings to take measurements and revise the property tax.

“Once the officials ascertain that the residential building had been used for commercial purpose, they will measure the building to identify under-assessment of such property, enabling the civic body to levy tax. Notices will be issued to the owners who have defaulted on paying property tax or have under-assessed properties,” said a senior official.

Suresh Venkatachalam, president of Srirangam Nagar Nala Sangam, pointed out that it was a State-wide issue. “To address this, a monitoring authority should be appointed and the tax assessments should be reviewed for effective collection of tax,” he said.