Tiruchi Corporation to step up anti-dengue drive

November 01, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

With the onset of the North East monsoon, the Tiruchi Corporation has instructed the officials to intensify anti-dengue drive and mosquito source reduction measures in the city.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan, who chaired a meeting with the health officials on Wednesday, instructed them to step up measures to prevent dengue-breeding in all five zones in the city.

The civic body has formed a team of 50 domestic breeding checkers in each zone to identify and eliminate dengue sources. The workers are engaged in door-to-door inspections to check accumulation of rainwater in containers and potential dengue source objects from terraces and backyards of houses and commercial establishments. They are also engaged in dropping oil balls in drainage channels to curb the menace.

Anti-mosquito fogging is being carried out in all 65 wards using portable machines and high-power fogging trucks in all five zones. The sanitary department has been instructed to cover closely packed residential streets and slum areas in the city.

Mr. Anbazhagan suggested preventive measures to avoid dengue outbreaks and urged the residents to cooperate with the sanitary workers and those involved in curbing mosquito breeding.

He said that the residents should check for mosquito breeding sources, such as tires, coconut shells, earthen pots, plastic containers, and other broken items and clear water stagnations regularly. He urged them to disinfect the infested water tanks and containers with bleaching powder and lime and cover them to prevent mosquitoes from entering.

