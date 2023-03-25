Tiruchi Corporation to soon implement QR code-based grievance redressal platform for private properties

March 25, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

In a bid to address civic issues, Tiruchi Corporation plans to introduce a Quick Response (QR) code-enabled grievance redressal platform for all private properties in the city.

The civic body has selected Ward No. 22 in K Abishekapuram zone to implement the pilot project, which will cover all private properties in Thillai Nagar. The platform will help residents submit grievances online by scanning the unique QR code generated for their property.

According to officials, around 4,000 property tax assessments in the ward will get an exclusive QR code., which will be mapped in the geographic information system. A team of workers will visit every residential and commercial building to collect their details such as name, address, contact number, property tax and water tax assessment number, and allot a unique QR code.

Residents, after scanning the QR code from their mobile phones, can submit a wide range of grievances such as solid waste management, drinking water supply issues and taxation on the platform. The officials will be notified about the complaints with GPS location, address and complainant details. Once the issue is addressed, the complaint will be closed.

By scanning the unique code, residents can also view the status of their complaints such as work in progress and work completed. “The process to implement the system by distributing individual QR codes to all private properties in the ward will be completed within a month, and based on the efficiency of the scheme, we will expand the QR-code-enabled grievance submission platform to other wards,” a senior Corporation official said.

The implementation of the new system may ensure clearance of complaints even on the day they are reported. “Since senior officials, including Corporation Commissioner and Mayor, will be able to monitor the progress of the redressal measures, major complaints are likely to be cleared within 24 hours,” the official added.