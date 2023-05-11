May 11, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation would soon float a tender for the construction of a new sewage treatment plant (STP) at Panjapur with a capacity to treat 100 million litres a day (MLD) of sewage.

The State government has granted administrative sanction for the 100 MLD capacity plant at an estimate of ₹220 crore. It would be the largest in the city. The civic body has earmarked around 20 acres of land to build the new STP on its 575 acres in Panjapur.

“We will soon float a tender to set up the proposed plant, and the construction will begin next month. Sewage water released from all the zones in the city, except Srirangam zone, would be treated here,” said a senior Corporation official.

The proposed STP will replace the existing plant, which has a capacity of 88.64 MLD, and treats the sewage under the waste stabilisation pond method. The plant was constructed on a vast area of land on the outskirts of the city. Out of 575 acres of land, 275 acres have been used for discharging the treated sewage at Panjapur.

Since the sewage collection of the city was expected to reach 140 MLD in 2031, the existing plant with a capacity of 88.64 MLD will be insufficient to cater to future needs. To address this need, the Corporation has planned to dismantle the existing STP after constructing a new plant to handle 100 MLD of sewage. The new STP will retreat the sewage using sequencing bioreactor (SBR) technology, a seepage-free infrastructure.

“After demolishing the existing plant, the land will be utilised for development projects planned in Panjapur,” the official added.

According to sources, a Chennai-based Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company (TWIC) has come forward to fund the construction of the proposed STP. The firm has offered to take up the operation and maintenance of the plant for a period of 15 years after commissioning.