Tiruchi Corporation to sink five additional borewells at Kambarasampettai

January 19, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has planned to sink additional borewells near its existing collector wells at Kambarasampettai on the Cauvery river bed to meet drinking water requirements of the city during summer.

The civic body has been supplying drinking water to city residents from 11 collector wells on the Cauvery and Kollidam river beds. The drinking water requirement of the city varies from 136 million litres a day (MLD) to 142 MLD during normal days.

A senior Corporation official told The Hindu that although the city administration was well equipped to meet its daily drinking water requirements, it has been taking steps to augment its water supply sources with a targeted yield of 200 MLD by considering future needs.

By anticipating that the drinking water requirement of Tiruchi is likely to increase by 10-15 MLD during summer, the civic body has decided to sink five additional borewells close to its existing operational wells at Kambarasampettai to meet the excess demand.

Official sources said by augmenting yield from its existing water supply sources, the Corporation would be able to expand the ongoing pilot project to supply round-the-clock drinking water supply to all the households in six wards to all wards.

Steps are under way to provide 24-hour drinking water supply to households at Cantonment, Railway Junction, Periya Milagupaarai, Jaya Nagar, Karumandapam, IOB Colony, and Viswas Nagar. The Corporation has been constructing additional overhead water tanks to ensure a seamless drinking water supply.

The Corporation urged the district administration to take steps to increase the water flow in the Kollidam to improve the water table.

