Tiruchi Corporation to set up more open libraries

Tiruchi Corporation has initiated measures to streamline the functioning of open libraries and has planned to establish more such facilities in the city.

In a novel initiative to promote reading habit among residents and mainly children, the civic body established two open libraries with reading space at Officer’s Colony in Puthur and Burma Colony in Kattur.

The books at these libraries are mostly donated by residents, and the ‘Lend a book, take a book’ concept is being employed here. Two persons man the library round the clock.

Sprawling about 10,000 square feet, the library at Officer’s Colony was constructed at a cost of ₹20 lakh and was opened in 2018. While, the library at Burma Colony, which was opened in 2019, was constructed for ₹14.50 lakh to stock about 300 books. Currently, the library is neglected and is poorly maintained. It is said that the library, which was once a crowd-puller, receives very little patronage.

Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan recently inspected the libraries and directed the officials to review their functioning and to ensure they are well-maintained. To upkeep the library at Burma Colony, the civic body has planned to hand over the operation and maintenance to the agency operating the library at Puthur.

In order to promote the habit of reading, the civic body, in its 2024-25 Budget, announced the establishment of more such street libraries and reading rooms near the ward offices in the city. Each of the libraries would be established on about 1,000 sqft area. They would come up along the roadside to attract more readers.

“The officials are in the process of identifying vacant lands on main roads to set up the facility. The project will be materialised soon,” Mr. Saravanan said.