Tiruchi Corporation to seize motors used for pumping drinking water illegally

May 02, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUCHI

In order to ensure equitable drinking water supply to all households, the Tiruchi Corporation plans to intensify its drive to seize electric motor pumps which were being used for sucking water from the drinking water pipeline in the city.

The civic body is in the process of forming a special team to check the illegal tapping of potable water in the city. Officials have also instructed the workers to be on vigil to curb violations.

The move comes in the wake of demands from a few councillors seeking action against illegal tapping of water at a council meeting held recently. It is said that a few areas, including Kattur, Senthaneerpuram and Palakkarai, had no drinking water supply for five to six days in the past two weeks.

“The electrical motors should be confiscated if residents are employed in illegal water pumping, and also a heavy penalty must also be imposed,” said Mayor M. Anbazhagan to the officials while addressing the issues regarding drinking water supply in the city.

Further, he insisted that officials warn the public against indulging in such activities and take prompt action whenever they came across complaints. He also said that the public could complain about illegal tapping of drinking water in their areas to officials for stern action.

The civic body releases water for a two-hour duration in the morning or evening, which is strictly meant for drinking purposes. “As there is a water shortage in certain localities, some people resorted to panic storing of the precious commodity leading to the shortage,” the official added.