Tiruchi Corporation to roll out citizen’s app, shore up functioning of integrated control room

Tiruchi Corporation has taken steps to strengthen the public grievance redress system and monitoring functions of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

The initiative aims at streamlining the grievances redress process by facilitating effective complaint management through centralised data processing. Residents can lodge complaints through the citizens’ app, which will be directly linked to the control room’s dashboard. This system will streamline task assignments to relevant officers and track follow-ups, and the status of the complaint will be sent as a notification to the complainant.

“The grievances will be resolved within four days and a photo attachment will be made available for the citizens to review. An Android version of the mobile application has been developed and updated. The app will be made available on the Google Play Store shortly,” said an official from ICCC.

Residents can pay taxes and register tax-related complaints through the app, and the ICCC can monitor services such as water connection billing and payment and collection of property taxes, he added.

Measures are being taken to set up a call centre. GPS tracking of garbage collection vehicles will be enabled to provide information such as the location of the vehicle, the route the driver takes, and the speed of the vehicle. The centre will track its operations and identify route deviations, if any.

To enhance public awareness and communication, a digital display screen has been installed at the Central and Chathiram bus stands to provide information about the daily prices of vegetables and fruits. Prices of commodities such as paddy, sugarcane, sesame, and so on would be displayed.

In addition, software upgrades have been made to centralise all the dashboards. Geo-tagging assets have been enabled to track the status of the property such as the progress of construction and so on.

Apart from this, the ICCC engages in surveillance, crowd control, disaster management, smart street lights and drone-based monitoring, traffic management at bus stands, emergency call button, propagating the information along with the police and district administration, monitoring air pollution as well as the status of the drinking water supply.

A mobile ICC centre set up in 2023 helps in motoring and serves as a war room during emergencies and flood situations by engaging officials from other departments to distribute and gather data that can be shared with authorities at various locations.