June 05, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation is planning to revive its proposal to upgrade infrastructure at the century-old Gandhi Market in the city.

Although the civic body had completed a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to renovate the market a few years ago under the Smart City Mission, the project was shelved owing to issues in shifting the congested market to the Kallikudi integrated market in the outskirts of the city.

“The DPR was already prepared, but the plan may require fresh assessments. As the structure is old and has weakened, we have to study its present condition to develop a design,” said a senior corporation official.

A consultant would be appointed to study the proposal and come up with a feasibility report after taking into account various issues and views of stakeholders. There is a possibility of establishing a multi-floor market on the existing three acres of land, the officials added.

The market which has nearly 950 shops, has separate wings for fruits, flowers, and groceries. In addition to them, more than 800 unorganised vendors are functioning in and around the market.

As rainwater gets stagnated during monsoon, making the place almost inaccessible, the civic body is also considering improving the stormwater drains. The redevelopment project is estimated to cost around ₹50 crore.

“Upgrading the infrastructure is the need of the hour as the market is old and dilapidated. Regulating the unorganised vendors would also pave way for free vehicular movement,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

Space crunch is being felt around the roads of the market, as commuters face frequent traffic snarls. “The civic body should take steps to decongest the market, as road users, especially motorists, suffer each day while crossing the cramped locality,” said M. Viswanathan, a resident of Palakkarai.

