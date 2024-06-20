Tiruchi Corporation to review the functioning of micro compost yards

Tiruchi Corporation has decided to review the functioning of the micro compost yards (MCC) in the city. The move aims to take stock of the situation and to find ways and means to improve their efficiency.

The city, according to official sources, generates about 470 metric tonnes of solid waste daily. The quantum of garbage goes up by three to four metric tonnes each year. The garbage being generated in different parts of the city was invariably transported to the Ariyamangalam dump yard on Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway, which is being utilised as a centralised dump yard for over four decades.

Since piling up of garbage at the dump yard emerged as a major environmental hazard to the people of Kattur and Ariyamangalam, the Corporation introduced a concept in August 2016 to segregate, process and dispose the garbage. The idea was to cut short the quantum of waste being transported to the Ariyamangalam dump yard by disposing the garbage at the MCC itself.

Since it became a moderate success model in solid waste management in the city, the civic body opened more MCCs. It subsequently expanded the concept to all areas. The number of MCCs grew gradually. The number went up to 33 in 2022. Eight more MCCs were set up after that. The city has 41 MCCs. Each MCC covers a maximum of two wards.

It is said that the quantum of solid waste being transported to the Ariyamangalam dump yard had come down to an extent since the introduction of the concept. According to a rough estimate, nearly one third of the garbage is being disposed of at the MCCs. However, tonnes of solid waste continue to be transported and dumped at the Ariyamangalam dump yard. There are complaints that the efficiency of the MCCs has come down over the period due to various reasons. Hence, the Corporation has decided to review the functioning of the MCCs.

V. Saravanan, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that the existing solid waste management system would be evaluated. There were always many avenues for improvement. All aspects of the functioning of the MCCs such as workers employed to collect domestic wastes, the mechanism of process of segregation of waste, the process of making bio manure, vehicles involved in solid waste management and others would be studied. Based on the findings, suitable steps would be taken to improve the overall solid waste management system.