Tiruchi Corporation to replace old sewer lines in Srirangam 

Following frequent sewage pipeline bursts on Gandhi Road in Srirangam, Tiruchi Corporation has planned to replace the 22-year-old underground drainage (UGD) pipeline network.

Some portions of the Gandhi Road caves in periodically, leaving a deep crater in the middle of the road due to the sewage pipeline burst. Four such bursts have been reported since April, causing damage to the roads and inconvenience to the public.

Although the civic body carried out repair work to plug the seepage and replace the damaged pipe, the problem persists. It is said that a minor seepage from the pipelines causes the soil beneath the pipes to erode and the pipes without having proper support, develop cracks and burst over time.

“Since the underground drainage network in Srirangam is more than 22 years old, the pipelines have become corroded, developing frequent bursts and causing damage to the roads,” said a senior Corporation official.

As a permanent solution to prevent such incidents, the civic body has planned to replace the reinforced cement concrete (RCC) pipelines with cast iron pipes that come with a corrosion-resistant coating. Officials said that the corrosion-resistant coating helps prevent seepages in the network and would last more than 25 years.

The project is estimated to cost about ₹10 crore. Preparation of a detailed project report is under way, and the civic body expects to commence the project within this year.

Under the project, pipelines of about 550 metre in length from the railway track to Tiruchi Chennai Trunk Road running at 8 feet depth below Gandhi Road will be replaced. Similarly, pipelines for about 700 metre from Mambazhasalai to Chatiram Bus Stand near the old Cauvery bridge will be replaced, considering its ageing condition. The new pipelines will be 600 mm in diameter.

Meanwhile, the civic body would procure a multipurpose super sucker machine at a cost of ₹3.7 crore to address the persistent problem of blockages in the UGD network. The machine is expected to arrive next month.

