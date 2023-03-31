March 31, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to replace the existing conventional street lights with LED lights to improve energy efficiency and reduce the expenses incurred on electricity consumption.

The plan was part of the project proposal mooted by the Director of Municipal Administration to provide energy-efficient street lights to six Corporations such as Tiruchi, Avadi, Cuddalore, Tambaram, Madurai and Coimbatore along with 10 other Municipalities.

Sources in the Corporation said the civic body conducted a survey and found that as many as 5,553 conventional lights in the corporation limits have to be converted into energy-saving LED lights at an estimated cost of ₹ 8.27 crore. The existing lights would be replaced with 20 W, 40 W, and 90 W LED lights. Apart from this, nearly 711 new lamp-posts with eight-metre height each would be installed with 120 W LED light connections at ₹ 5.70 crore.

To facilitate the installation of energy-saving lights, a total of ₹ 13.97 crore was sanctioned as a loan under the State Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (SUIDF) of the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) to the Corporation. The loan would be extended at a concessional rate of interest of 5% per annum with a repayment period of 10 years.

By converting the existing conventional street lights into energy-saving LED lights, the power consumption would reduce by 40% which subsequently lowers the expenditure incurred by the civic body for electricity charges from its exchequer.

The Director of Municipal Administration also appointed a third-party monitoring agency to check the quality of the lights being procured. The agency would submit a detailed report on the energy savings to TUFIDCO every month. A resolution approving the proposal was passed in the Corporation council meeting held recently.