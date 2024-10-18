GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Corporation to repair damaged roads

Junior engineers in all five zones were instructed to identify roads that needed extensive repair and relaying work and funds were to be allocated accordingly

Published - October 18, 2024 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A damaged portion of Shakthi Vinayagar Kovil Street at Crawford in Tiruchi. 

A damaged portion of Shakthi Vinayagar Kovil Street at Crawford in Tiruchi.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tiruchi Corporation has taken steps to carry out repairs to badly damaged roads in all five zones in the city.

The execution of underground drainage (UGD) work and drinking water projects simultaneously had left major roads in the city damaged and recent rainfall worsened their condition.

Some of the roads that were laid after completing the UGD work had become unmotorable after recent showers. A few stretches that were damaged during the summer showers were temporarily covered with gravel.

As a permanent solution, the civic body had planned to repair the damaged roads. Junior engineers in all five zones had been instructed to identify the roads that needed extensive repair and relaying work in their division and funds were to be allocated accordingly.

“A sum of ₹2 crore will be sanctioned for the repair work and the resolution will be passed in the upcoming council meetings,” said Mayor M. Anbazhagan.

According to officials, a wet mix patchwork would be done and potholes and uneven surfaces would be levelled and compacted. It is said that more roads would be included and the project would be executed in a phased manner. Funds under Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) and Nagarpura Salaigal Membattu Thittam (NSMT) would be utilised to relay roads.

Earlier, the civic body sanctioned ₹8 crore under the TURIF 2024-25 to take up roadwork in 14 wards in the city. Areas such as Rockfort, Woraiyur, Varaganeri, K.K. Nagar, K. Sathanur, Kattur, Karumandapam, Crawford, and Fort Station are covered under the project.

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure / rains

