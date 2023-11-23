Tiruchi Corporation to remove encroachments on Wireless Road in a phased manner

November 23, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Corporation has planned to conduct an eviction drive on Wireless Road before launching the work on widening the stretch.

The Corporation will soon send eviction notices. Encroachments have been identified on the stretch between the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway and the Udayanpatti Main Road.

“The eviction drive will be conducted in a phased manner and adequate time will be given to the encroachers to voluntarily remove the encroachments,” said a senior Corporation official.

As per the proposal, the 65-foot Wireless Road will be widened to a 100-foot road with a median. About ₹6.5 crore has been sanctioned for the roadwork.

The 1.8-km-long road links the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway and the Khajamalai Main Road near the K.K. Nagar bus stand and connects the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway via Sathanur Main Road. It serves as a primary link between the Airport and the new staff quarters of the Airports Authority of India in K.K. Nagar.

According to officials, the proposal aims to develop the road as an alternative to Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway, which has several traffic bottlenecks and diversions near the airport. In 2022, the Corporation planned to redevelop the road at an estimated cost of ₹11 crore and approached the AAI for funding under the corporate social responsibility (CSR). However, the civic body has decided to take up the work on its own as there was delay in getting response from the AAI.

The Corporation plans to execute the work in a phased manner. As part of the proposal, storm-water drains and pedestrian platforms would be constructed along the road.

Several residential colonies have emerged along the road. The widening of the road will benefit residents of five wards covering K.K. Nagar, Airport, Khajamalai, Kottapattu and K. Sathanur with better access to highways, the officials added.