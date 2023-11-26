Tiruchi Corporation to relay roads in central bus stand

November 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has floated a tender to redevelop the damaged interior roads at the Central Bus Stand in the city.

The poor condition of roads at the bus stand following the recent rain has made commuting a nightmare for passengers and bus crew. The rain has caused extensive damage as the surface of the road has eroded badly, and potholes have emerged at several spots.

Following demands from the public, the civic body has allocated ₹1.02 crore to redevelop the roads utilising its general funds. A tender has been floated to identify a suitable contractor for the project.

According to officials, instead of doing patchwork, all the roads connecting bus bays with arterial roads around the bus stand will be relaid. “The work is expected to commence within a month and will be completed in a few weeks,” said a senior Corporation official.

Considering the poor condition of the roads, the civic body had planned to undertake repair work inside the bus stand. However, because of the onset of the monsoon, the plan was put on hold.

N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist, said: “Although the civic body carries out repair work every year, a single spell of rain is enough to erase the effect of the repairs. Officials must inspect the spot and ensure that quality work is done.”

The bus crew have urged the authorities to carry out regular maintenance to avoid heavy damage to roads at the bus stand which functions round-the-clock.