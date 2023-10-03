Tiruchi Corporation to rejuvenate Kollankulam 

October 03, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Directorate of Municipal Administration has accorded in-principle approval to a project proposed by Tiruchi Corporation to rejuvenate and give a facelift to Kollankulam situated between Edamalaipatti Pudur and Karumandapam in the city at an estimated cost of ₹26.40 crore.

The 49-acre water body between Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway was under neglect. Dumping of waste materials posed a threat to the biodiversity of the water body that acted as a collecting point to store runoff water during rain from adjacent areas such as Panjapur, Crawford, Edamalaipatti Pudur, and K.K. Nagar.

In order to rejuvenate the water body and to give a facelift, the Corporation had proposed to strengthen the embankments and create recreational amenities such as walking tracks and play areas for children.

The city administration forwarded a proposal to implement the project to the State government seeking approval. After detailed scrutiny, the Department of Municipal Administration accorded administrative sanction to execute the project by utilising ₹24.30 crore of the Capital Grants Fund 2022-23. The civic body would bear the remaining ₹2.1 crore, said official sources.

The Directorate of Municipal Administration has also suggested exploring the possibilities of connecting the two sides of the water body by constructing an over bridge across Tiruchi - Madurai railway line that passes through Kollankulam. The installation of concrete and steel structures to facelift the water body should be limited to a bare minimum, to avoid posing threats to biodiversity and the water holding capacity should not be reduced, the department said in a Government Order.

