Tiruchi Corporation to receive applications for corrections, deletions in street vendors list

Published - November 26, 2024 06:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Corporation has invited street vendors in the city to apply for corrections or deletions in the list of street vendors. The list of vendors have been notified in the ward committee offices of the Corporation.

The applications for rectification of mistakes, corrections or deletion of names should be submitted with relevant documents between November 20 and December 16 to the respective Assistant Commissioners, a Corporation press release said. 

The Corporation had initially conducted an enumeration identifying 5,231 street vendors. Since street vendors complained that some of them had been omitted, a follow-up survey was conducted and 989 omitted names were added to the list. The vendors would elect members of the Town Vending Committee, elections to which was recently deferred following an injunction granted by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

