Tiruchi Corporation to purchase five more vehicles to clean canals

October 30, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has called for tenders to procure five light commercial vehicles mounted with netted buckets and dump bed to desilt and clear the blockages in canals and open drains.

The city administration has stepped up its monsoon preparedness and identified residential areas prone to water inundation during heavy rain. The civic body has deployed machinery mounted with netted buckets to remove the plastic and other solid wastes dumped in canals and open stormwater drains.

Mayor R. Anbazhagan said the civic body had purchased eight customised light commercial vehicles by utilising the funds sanctioned under the 15th Finance Commission. The cost of each vehicle was ₹15 lakh. To ensure seamless clearing of blockages in drains, the civic body had called for tenders to purchase five more additional vehicles. The vehicles would come in handy during the northeast monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the civic body had also hired a super sucker machine on a rental basis to clear blockages in the underground sewer system from a Coimbatore-based private operator. The machinery with high-powered motors and jet-rodders was tested on Heber Road, Bharathidasan Road, Cantonment, and Bheema Nagar areas. The Corporation was taking steps to purchase the super sucker machine at an estimated cost of ₹ 4 crore, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.