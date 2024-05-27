Tiruchi Corporation to procure multipurpose super sucker to clear clogged UGD network

Tiruchi Corporation would soon procure a multipurpose super sucker machine to address the persistent problem of blockages in the underground drainage network in the city.

As frequent blockages and pipeline burst in underground sewer lines have resulted in overflowing drainage in many areas of the city, particularly in densely populated localities, the civic body has decided to procure the advanced super sucker machine at an estimated cost of ₹4 crore.

In October 2023, the Corporation hired the multipurpose truck from a Coimbatore-based company to check its operational feasibility. Trial runs were conducted in wards 51 to 54 (Cantonment and Bheema Nagar areas), where blockages in UGD connections due to narrow pipelines were reported.

Following satisfactory performance, the civic body has sent a proposal to the State government and is awaiting administrative sanction. The machinery has also proved to be successful in Madurai Corporation. “The multipurpose truck will be purchased within a month to ensure that the residential areas and major roads are clear of drainage water stagnation, especially during the monsoons,” said a senior Corporation official.

The highly efficient vehicle will be employed in areas from where complaints are received. The super sucker machine will eliminate the need to dig up the roads and remove the blocked pipelines for clearing the obstructions. The truck will use a vacuum to clear the clogs irrespective of their severity.

Although the civic body owns a couple of vehicles, including earth movers, jet rodders, and mini jets, light suckers to remove the silt accumulated in the sewer lines, the operation of such machinery is limited. Conservancy workers have to manually clear the blocks in a few areas.

Earlier, conventional trucks were deployed in a time-consuming process, while conservancy workers were also manually engaged in clearing blockages. Unlike conventional trucks, the super sucker trucks can remove and excavate silt and waste accumulated in the sewers, and the spillage of wastewater on roads will be relatively lower during the process, the official added.