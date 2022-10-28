Tiruchi Corporation to outsource solid waste management fully

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Friday said that the Tiruchi City Corporation would take steps to outsource solid waste management entirely as per the guidelines of the government.

More than 50% of the garbage collection and disposal works had already been outsourced by engaging self-help group members. The remaining work would also be outsourced, he said.

Placing the Government Order 152 dated October 20, 2022 issued by the Department of Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply before the council of the Tiruchi Corporation, he said that the G.O. had framed new norms on various posts - right from the Commissioner to Assistants. The Corporation had to take steps to implement the G.O.

As per the G.O., the total strength of the Corporation, including officials and engineers, will be limited to 270. Only sanitary officers and sanitary inspectors can be recruited henceforth and there will be no recruitment of sanitary workers.

The entire task of solid waste management, including collection of domestic and commercial waste, transpiration and disposal, will have to be supervised by five sanitary officers and 25 sanitary inspectors.

Taking strong exception to the G.O., K. Suresh of the CPI, representing ward 23, said that sanitary workers were the backbone of civic bodies. They would have to work very hard to ensure the city was free from the garbage. If the G.O. was implemented in total, the sanitary workers would never get time scale salary, he said.

S. Suresh of the CPI(M), representing ward 35, said that the G.O. had enabled the Corporation to outsource almost all Group D posts to private firms. They would always aim for profit. The G.O. had brought down the total number of posts in all Corporations in the State to just 3,417 from 34,000 posts. The State government should repeal the G.O. V. Jawahar of the Congress, representing ward 2, said that the G.O. was against the tenets of the Panchayat Raj system. Almost all posts of local bodies, except revenue and enforcement, had been outsourced. It was against people’s interests, he said.