Tiruchi Corporation to outsource door-to-door waste collection 

March 13, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation has decided to outsource the door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste generated from households and commercial establishments in the city.

For this purpose, the civic body has called for tenders for contract worth ₹62.89 crore from interested private agencies with prior experience in handling waste collection. The tasks of the private agency include collecting the segregated municipal solid waste door-to-door from the households and commercial establishments in all 65 wards of the city and transporting it to the designated waste processing centres. The Corporation has been operating 36 micro composting centres to process the dry waste generated in the city.

The contractor who gets the tender has to collect waste from nearly 2,47,538 households and 26,000 commercial establishments in the city and can use the assets of the civic body, such as battery-operated vehicles, light or heavy commercial vehicles, on a rental basis.

As many as 1,180 sanitary workers, 59 sanitary supervisors, and 251 drivers are estimated to carry out this process. The agency has to pay ₹700 for supervisors and drivers and ₹650 for sanitary workers.

Currently, the civic body collects roughly 400 to 450 tonnes of waste on a daily basis. A Corporation Official said around 900 people have been employed as permanent workers and 1,200 as contractual labourers through various self-help groups.

Many of those who are involved in door-to-door waste collection are contractual labourers. Soon after their contract ends, they will cease to work. It is up to the discretion of the new contractor to continue employing them, added the official.

Even though the exercise is being outsourced, the civic body will continue to exercise supervisory powers in waste collection to ensure accountability, said the official, adding the administration has the authority to penalise the agency, including termination of the contract, in case of any discrepancies.