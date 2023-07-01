Tiruchi Corporation to make diaphragm chambers mandatory for hostels, hospitals

July 01, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - TIRUCHI

In a bid to solve the problem of frequent blockages in the underground sewer lines, Tiruchi Corporation has mooted a proposal to make it mandatory for hospitals, hostels, and bulk waste generators to construct diaphragm chambers to filter out non-biodegradable items while discharging liquid waste.

During the Corporation Council meeting held on Monday, Mayor M. Anbazhagan said the fourth phase of the underground drainage project under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme would begin soon in the leftover areas. Since the issue of blockages in the sewer network needs to be addressed at the planning level, engineers were tasked to undertake a survey of hostels, hospitals, and other bulk waste generators at the zonal level and urge them to construct diaphragm chambers.

The decision by the civic body comes in the aftermath of concerns raised by residents about the overflow of drainage in many areas. Indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste, sanitary napkins, and other non-biodegradable materials has led to the clogging of underground sewer pipelines. This situation affects the entire sewer network, besides posing a health hazard. Conservancy workers have to manually open the manholes to clear the blocks.

S. Suresh, councillor representing Ward 35, said four anganwadi centres in the city were in need of renovation. The Corporation should give a facelift to the anganwadi centres by utilising the Education Fund, he said and urged the officials to distribute school uniforms and shoes to the kindergarten students.

Meanwhile, P. Senthil Nathan, the lone councillor of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam councillor representing Ward 47, staged a walkout, a few minutes after the meeting commenced, alleging that he was not given an opportunity to represent civic issues in his ward.

