Tiruchi Corporation to launch ‘Namma Thangakutti’ scheme to combat malnutrition among children

January 05, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

In an effort to save children from malnutrition, Tiruchi Corporation is planning to introduce the ‘Namma Thangakutti’ scheme to provide health kits and medical care for malnourished children enrolled in the anganwadi centres in the city.

The scheme will provide children, in the age group of six months to five years, a customised health kit comprising dates, nuts, and other nutritious food items and medical care for almost a year. As many as 80 underweight children in comparison to their height have been identified for the initiative.

“Preliminary measures are on to finalise the nutritious food items to be included in the kit and opinion of experts would also be taken. If everything goes as planned the scheme will be implemented at the earliest,” said a Corporation health official.

According to the officials, the scheme was designed based on the outcome of a study covering children enrolled in anganwadi centres in the city, which revealed that a majority of the children have nutrition deficiencies. “It is designed to help the children grow strong and healthy. According to the need of each child, we would extend medical care and nutrition supplements,” he added.

A team would be assigned to ensure regular health check-ups for these children, and their records will be monitored by the experts to assess their progress.

“We hope to improve the health condition of the children with our support and medical care. If the project is successful, we would introduce more such projects to increase nutritious food supply to children,” said a senior official.

Residents welcomed the initiative made by the Corporation. “We are glad that the civic body has come up with a nutrition programme for malnourished children. The implementation of such healthcare projects is of great help for the economically weaker section,” said R. Sivakumar, educator and retired Principal, District Institute of Education and Training, Kancheepuram.

