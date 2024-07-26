GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi Corporation to issue municipal bonds to raise funds for integrated vegetable market

The civic body proposes to raise ₹100 crore through sale of bonds to meet the funds requirement for the construction of integrated vegetable and fruits market at Panjapur

Published - July 26, 2024 06:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Tiruchi Corporation proposed to build the Integrated Vegetable and Fruits Market complex at Panjapur at an estimate of ₹236.

The Tiruchi Corporation proposed to build the Integrated Vegetable and Fruits Market complex at Panjapur at an estimate of ₹236. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The State government has given its nod to the Tiruchi Corporation to issue municipal bonds totalling ₹100 crore for building its Integrated Vegetable and Fruits Market at Panjapur.

“It is a step in the right direction to tap funds through the capital market. We have so far never tapped financial resources by floating bonds. We have taken all statutory steps to float bonds. The decision will strengthen the Corporation to build commercially viable projects wherever possible,” said V. Saravanan, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation.

He told The Hindu that consultations were on with the experts to follow all needed steps to float the bonds. A consultant would be appointed soon to ensure that the Corporation complied with all rules and regulations. As per the move, the Corporation would have to repay the investors from the revenue generated from the project for which the bonds were issued. It had chosen the proposed Integrated Vegetable and Fruits Market at Panjapur to float bonds. The project would be viable and hence the Corporation would repay the loan along with interest, Mr. Saravanan said.

Mr. Saravanan said the market complex was proposed at an estimate of ₹236 crore. Of this, the State government would provide ₹136 crore and the remaining ₹100 crore would be raised by floating bonds. Of ₹100 crore, the Union government would give ₹14 crore as subsidy.

The civic body had so far tapped funds from institutions such as TUFIDCO (Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.) and TNUIFSL (Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited) for infrastructure projects in Tiruchi. “The State government nod to tap the capital market would open up a major avenue to raise funds at an affordable rate. The bonds will be a public issue and the common people can participate and subscribe for the bonds,” said Mr. Saravanan. 

He said the rate of interest would be similar to the bonds issued by the governments. It would be around 8%, the official added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure / bonds

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.