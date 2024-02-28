Tiruchi Corporation to intensify eviction drive

February 28, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has launched a survey to intensify eviction of encroachments on major commercial streets in the city to ensure free flow of traffic.

Many encroachments, such as mobile food outlets, have mushroomed in several parts of the city in the last two years. Encroachments and traffic congestion have become a routine affair in major areas, including Woraiyur, Cantonment, Karumandapam, near Railway Junction, Chathiram and central bus stands.

Following complaints from the residents and road safety activists, the officials initiated a survey to identify encroachments on roadsides and pedestrian platforms, which are causing frequent traffic snarls and posing a threat to road users.

“Notices will be served to the property owners of the encroachments on the platforms hindering pedestrian movement. Support of city police will also be sought to clear the encroachments and make the road safe for people,” said a senior Corporation official.

Officials said frequent traffic snarls were reported in Parupukkara Street, Salai Road, and Thennur, among others, due to the encroachments by eateries and street vendors, most of which operate during the evening and night.

While the roads are already narrow, furniture and kitchen accessories of the eateries placed on the road have been affecting pedestrian and vehicular movement towards all densely populated areas. Vehicles of the customers visiting the shops were also parked over the narrow roads, making it difficult for the four-wheelers to access the road even during non-peak hours.

Similarly, automobile showrooms operating on Pattabiraman Street in Thennur have been misusing the pedestrian platforms by parking their bikes for sale. As pedestrians are forced to walk on the carriageway, vehicles, including ambulances, taking the stretch are often stuck up in traffic congestion.

Recently, an eviction drive was carried out in the Palakkarai and Woraiyur areas to retrieve the public space that was misused by the commercial outlets. The civic body has planned to conduct the drive on major commercial roads in the next few weeks.