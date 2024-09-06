ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation to install compost bins across all zones

Published - September 06, 2024 08:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Biodegradable waste, including kitchen and garden waste, is dumped in the bin and a layer of microbial coco peat is added to speed up decomposition of waste

Ancy Donal Madonna

A sanitation worker dumping biodegradable waste in a compost bin set up at Srirangam in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation’s initiative to introduce compost bins to recycle household waste into manure has been well received by residents and the officials have planned to extend it to more areas in the city.

The initiative was implemented in Srirangam, Woraiyur, and Palakkarai areas on a pilot basis in August through S.R. Vedhaah, private agency managing the city’s waste collection.

Compost bins with a capacity to process up to 700 kg of waste were placed at an apartment in Srirangam in Ward 1, the Corporation’s community kitchen in Woraiyur in Ward 9, and a residential community in Palakkarai in Ward 30.

Biodegradable waste, including kitchen and garden waste, is dumped in the bin and a layer of microbial coco peat is added to fasten the decomposition of biodegradable waste. As the bins have mechanisms to regulate air circulation, waste will be converted into manure within 40 days, which can be used as fertilizer for trees and plants.

“The entire process is monitored by sanitation workers, and the residents are being sensitised to take up the method. The manure will be collected in a few days and it can be used by the residents,” said Kishore Mohan, operations head of the agency.

Officials said the civic body had planned to extend the method to all parts of the city to enable residential and commercial properties to recycle waste instead of handing it over to the garbage collectors.

“As the process has received positive feedback among the residents, we will be extending the initiative to more such areas in the city. Residential and commercial properties are identified and funds are being mobilised for the project,” Mr. Mohan said.

Bulk waste generators such as apartments, gated communities, theatres, wedding halls, schools, colleges, hospitals, hotels, and commercial establishments would be encouraged to take up similar methods of processing daily waste generated by them and use the manure for plants in their properties, said a senior Corporation official.

