Tiruchi Corporation to insist on ducts for overhead cables

May 20, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In a bid to ensure safe vehicular movement in the city, Tiruchi Corporation has planned to intensify its drive to remove television network and telecommunication cables hanging above the roads and centre medians.

Overhead cables and electric lines are often blamed for defacing the city’s appearance. Electric and transformer poles further congest the areas, obstructing the free flow of traffic. The cables are seen tied tightly to lamp posts and electric poles, making them vulnerable to fall during rough weather conditions.

Major city roads such as Shastri Road, Bharathidasan Road, and K.K. Nagar Main Road are considered accident-prone areas due to low-hanging cables.

As a permanent solution, the civic body will strictly insist that the service providers use the ducts provided along with the stormwater drains adjacent to the arterial roads instead of transmitting cables above the roads and medians. The drains have hollow pipelines that run parallel to the roads to transmit cables.

The civic body is in the process of identifying the roads where transmission of non-electric cables is haphazard and hanging low. Smart drains with ducts to transmit cables are also facilitated on major roads, including Karur Bypass Road, EVR Road, WB Road and Puthur Main Road, at ₹69 crore under the Smart Cities Mission.

“The project is implemented in important roads on pilot bases, soon a technical study of other areas in the city will be conducted to explore ways to replicate the model,” said a senior Corporation official.

At present, the Corporation has to dig up roads and identify the fault each time, incurring huge costs. But with the ducts, fixing the issue will become an easy and inexpensive affair, he added.