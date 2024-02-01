Tiruchi Corporation to improve solid waste segregation at source

February 01, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to step up initiatives to improve waste segregation at source in all residential and commercial buildings in the city.

The city has topped the State in the national-level cleanliness survey Swachh Survekshan 2023 with a national rank of 112 among 446 cities. It secured 89% in source segregation and 76% in waste processing parameters, paving the way for the officials to intensify the waste segregation and processing methods.

The Corporation has outsourced collection, segregation, transportation, and processing of waste generated in all 65 wards in the city to a private agency. On an average, the city generates about 470 tonnes of waste per day, and around 75% of it was claimed to be segregated at source. Of the total waste, 52.34% consists of wet waste, 37.02% dry waste, 1.6% sanitary waste, 0.53% domestic hazardous waste, and 8.51% other waste (drain & slit).

ADVERTISEMENT

The non-biodegradable dry waste is transported to the Ariyamangalam dump yard and was being processed in a phased manner. The segregated wet waste is transported to 36 micro composting centres run by the Corporation in various places, where conservancy workers again segregate the waste to process and produce compost.

The civic body will intensify measures to raise awareness of segregating waste as biodegradable and non-biodegradable before handing it over to sanitary workers at the doorstep. “Apartments have better waste segregation quality, while the residences of marginal sector and commercial areas are lagging. We are considering twin garbage bins for households to help them segregate waste,” said a senior Corporation official.

Meanwhile, conservancy workers are also engaged in converting the littering zones into green spaces to prevent residents from dumping waste at public spots. By eliminating the littering zones, the Corporation aims to encourage residents to hand over the waste to sanitary workers. A new shift to collect waste in vulnerable areas at night was introduced in markets and commercial streets in zones I and II to curb littering.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.