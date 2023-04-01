April 01, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has intensified the survey to identify commercial and residential buildings that release sewage water directly into the city stretch of the Uyyakondan canal.

The canal has been subjected to heavy urban pollution over the past few decades with sewage being let out directly into it at several places.

According to the Corporation officials, sewage water from a number of commercial and residential buildings was being directly let into the canal in at least 32 points along the 15-km-long city stretch. “A survey is underway to identify such buildings, and steps would be taken to plug them,” said a senior official.

The civic body expects to complete the survey within a few weeks, after which buildings that continue to discharge water into the canal would be notified. “We will serve notices to such building owners to stop the release of sewage water into the canal. They can use the underground drainage (UGD) system for water discharge,” he added.

Even as work on the UGD project work continues to speed up across the city, residents have expressed doubts if it might be able to prevent the release of sewage water. “Work on the UGD system is expected to save the Uyyakondan canal from pollution, and we are taking steps to ensure UGD connection to all existing buildings by June,” said a senior Corporation engineer.

The canal, which originates from the Cauvery river near Pettavaithalai, traverses for about 70 km via Puthur weir, Anna Nagar, Palakkarai and Vazhavanthankottai in Thanjavur district. It irrigates over 32,000 acres and feeds over 36 small and big irrigation tanks in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts.

Though attempts had been made in the past to rehabilitate the urban stretch of the Uyyakondan canal, flow of sewage into the canal has continued unabated. “It is very important to stop the sewage flow into the canal, and the civic body should take serious action against the building owners to stop such practices,” said Manikandan, a resident.