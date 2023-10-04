Tiruchi Corporation to hire multipurpose super sucker to clear blockages in underground drainage network

October 04, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to hire a multipurpose super sucker machine on a pilot basis and test its operational feasibility to address the persistent problem of blockages in the underground drainage network.

The civic body has been implementing the second and third phases of the underground drainage network project in several wards of the city and taking steps to expedite the ongoing works that are likely to be completed by December 2023, according to official sources.

The Corporation is going to implement the final phase of the underground drainage project by utilising funds sanctioned under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme at a total cost of ₹ 221.39 crore in the areas which have not been covered so far. Recently, the State government has accorded administrative sanction to execute the project and tenders are likely to be floated by the city administration by early, next year.

Meanwhile, frequent blockages in underground sewer lines have resulted in overflowing of drainage in many areas of the city, particularly in densely populated areas. Indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste, sanitary napkins, and other non-biodegradable materials in the pipelines connected to the underground sewer network has led to blockages. This affects the entire sewer network, besides posing a health hazard.

Though the Corporation owns a couple of vehicles, including earth movers, jet rodders, and mini jets, light suckers to remove the silt accumulated in the sewer lines, the operation of such machinery is limited. Conservancy workers have to manually clear the blocks in a few areas.

In a bid to solve the problem, the city administration mooted a proposal to make it mandatory for hospitals, hostels, and bulk waste generators to construct diaphragm chambers to filter out non-biodegradable items while discharging liquid waste to the underground drainage network. The proposal is yet to be implemented across the city.

In yet another step to clear the blockages in drains, the Corporation has planned to hire a multipurpose super sucker machine on a pilot basis. Mayor M. Anbazhagan said the machinery proved to be successful in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore Corporations.

He said steps are under way to hire the machinery from a Coimbatore-based operator on a rental basis to check its operational feasibility in Tiruchi. Soon after a preliminary analysis, the Corporation would take steps to purchase the machinery at an estimated cost of ₹ 4 crore.

