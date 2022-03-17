Tiruchi Corporation to go ahead with entry fee collection plan for Srirangam

However, it has exempted cars from paying parking fee

In spite of the stiff opposition by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, the Tiruchi Corporation has decided to go ahead with its plan of reintroducing entry fee to vehicles entering Srirangam. However, it has exempted cars from the purview of auction slated for March 22.

In a statement P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, said on Thursday that in an auction notification issued dated March 3 it has invited tenders for collecting entry fee for vehicles entering Srirangam. However, it has been decided to collect fees only for tourist buses and vans. No fee would be collected for cars. The auction notification had been amended so as to exclude parking fee for cars. The proposed auction would go ahead as per the plan on March 22.

However, Mr. Rahuman said that the auction and its subsequent proceedings would bind the outcome of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, where a case was pending in connection with collection of parking fee.

The HR&CE of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam had vehemently opposed the move of the Corporation to collect entry fees for the vehicles entering Srirangam from April 1. S. Marimuthu, Joint Commissioner of the Temple, said that most places and several roads, including South Uthira Street and North Uthira Street, in Srirangam belonged to the temple and hence, the Tiruchi Corporation had no right to collect any fee from vehicles. The role of the Tiruchi Corporation was only to maintain the roads.

Mr. Marimuthu had also quoted the order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in 2009 that had restrained Tiruchi Corporation from collecting entry fee from tourist buses and vans on South Uthara Street. He termed the auction notification of the Corporation as illegal and it was against the interest of the pilgrims. It would not only cause hardship to pilgrims but also bring disrespect to the temple. If the toll fee was collected from vehicles, it would create a wrong impression among the pilgrims, devotees and tourists that the temple administration was collecting toll fee.